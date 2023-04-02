Rihanna’s Super-Rare Video Of Her Son Shows What He Wants Most From His Mama

This is not a drill: Rihanna just posted a super-sweet video of her son, and it’s a cuteness overload!

On April 1, the Ocean’s 8 star shared a super-rare video of her son trying to get all of his mother’s attention to her Instagram. She posted the video with the adorable caption reading, “Look who don’t want mommy to workout 🤷🏿‍♀️.”

In the adorable video, we see Rihanna holding onto her emotive baby, who can’t stop wiggling, smiling, and dancing as he’s held up by his mama. Rihanna is rocking a matching black workout set while her baby boy (or “fat man” as she calls him), is rocking a super-cute mint pajama set.

Rihanna’s little boy first made his social media debut back in Dec 2022, when she shared a video of him (and had fans losing it for days after!)

Since then, he’s made appearances here and there on her social, and fans lose it every single time they catch a super-rare glimpse of him! Even now, the comments under her Instagram video from April 1 are all of the fans wondering where the time has gone and how they’ve never seen her baby until now! One fan wrote, “how does he have teeth already she just had him 5 minutes ago 😭,” and another said, “Bruh, I ain’t even seen the baby.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020, and in early 2022, they shocked everyone by confirming they were expecting their first child together. On May 19, 2022, it was confirmed they welcomed a son, and after her iconic Super Bowl performance, she confirmed that they’re expecting a second baby!

In a previous and rare interview with EOnline, she was asked if she noticed that she had turned into one of her parents after becoming a mom. “Wait, that’s a thing? Wait, it’s a real thing?” she said with disbelief in her tone. “Honestly, it happened to me! It is weird! Even the little things that annoy me about [my mom], I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way, and it’s, like, weird!”