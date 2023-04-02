Ashlee Simpson & Her Daughter Jagger Are Twinning Dancing Queens in This 1970s-Inspired Photoshoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This 1970s-inspired photoshoot proves Ashlee Simpson is a true boho Queen, and so is her daughter!

On March 30, the Autobiography star shared a series of photos on her Instagram, promoting her new collaboration with the brand Smash Tees. She shared the photos with the caption, “My collection with @smashtess is available for sale on www.smashtess.com (http://www.smashtess.com/) now! I had the best time designing this edgy, 70s-inspired collection and can’t wait to see you rocking these pieces. There are endless styling options for you to wear on your own or to match with your fam. I love the matching moment with Evan and Jagger – how cute are those jumpsuits!! #ad”

Now, we’ve seen quite a few pics from Simpson’s newest collection (and our 1970s-chic-loving hearts are obsessed!) Heck, we’ve even seen her and her daughter Jagger posing together in matching outfits, but this series of photos are really adorable.

In the first photo, we see Simpson, her husband Evan Ross, and Jagger all in relaxed neutral jumpsuits while chilling in a decked-out, 1970‘s inspired home, followed by an adorable pic of Jagger on her papa’s lap while giving her mama a smooch! Next, we see Simpson and Jagger fabulously twinning in their light denim jumpsuits, followed by chic photos of Simpson looking stunning in a pink jumpsuit and fuzzy green hat, a denim jumpsuit, and a pink slip dress.

To say we’re obsessed with this family-oriented photo shoot would be an understatement.

So, Simpson has three children in total. She first gave birth to her eldest son Bronx, 14, with her ex-husband Pete Wentz in November 2008, but she and Wentz split up in 2011. Simpson started dating her now-husband Ross in 2013, and got married a year later in August 2014. The two have welcomed two children: Jagger, 7, and Ziggy Blu, 2.

Back in 2020, before the Ashlee + Evan stars welcomed Ziggy Blu into the world, they did a rare interview where they divulged what Simpson and Jagger love to do together to People. Simpson said, “We dance, watch movies, we have matching pajamas. Yeah, that’s my little, fun fashionista and with her, she’s my girlfriend. We giggle, we play, and she’s so into it!”

