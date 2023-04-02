Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Shows How Much of a ‘Daddy’s Girl’ Her Daughter Monaco Is to Her Lookalike Papa

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins‘ daughter Monaco may have gotten her chic style, but she’s still a daddy’s girl at heart to her lookalike dad Jeezy.

On April 1, her parents posted an adorable series of photos from Monoaco’s daddy-daughter day to her personal Instagram. They posted the heartwarming photos with the simple, yet adorable caption reading, “Daddy’s girl🫶🏽.”

In the photos, we see papa Jeezy holding Monaco’s hand as they walk through a brick-covered plaza, both of them looking oh-so-stylish in their day clothes! While we love Jeezy’s matching red and white ensemble, we’re geeking out over Monaco’s chic and warm look of a cream sweater and tartan pants! The lookalike father-daughter duo are so cute, and we seriously adore this rare update on the two.

In late 2021, Mai-Jenkins confirmed her pregnancy with her husband Jeezy, on her show The Real. Only a couple of months later, on Jan. 11, 2022, the pair welcomed their ever-so-emotive daughter Monaco Mai-Jenkins, 1. While this is their first child together, Jeezy also has two children from previous relationships named Jadarius Jenkins, 26, and Amra Nor Jenkins, 8.

While we see so much of her mom in her, Mai and many others see more of Monaco’s father Jeezy in her! In an interview with People, Mai said, “They’re like two peas in a pod, and it doesn’t help that she looks pretty much like him. She has his eyes, she has his nose.” (We can totally see that!)

