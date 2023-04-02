Drew Scott’s Heartwarming Throwback Photo Shows How Much the Family of 3 Has Grown in the Past Year

Drew Scott is reminiscing about his wife Linda Phan’s pregnancy, and it’s giving us all the feels!

The Property Brothers star shared an awe-inspiring throwback photo this week, featuring Phan very pregnant with their son Parker.

“This time last year, Parker was still in mom’s belly and now he’s half her size! ❤️ #TBT,” Scott wrote on Instagram.

In the photo, Phan looks like a Disney princess with a colorful sundress and a flower wreath in her hair. She’s laughing with a baby bump on full display. Phan looks ethereal in the spring sunshine, surrounded by greenery outside, as Scott leans forward to kiss her bump. It’s such a perfect photo!

Phan commented on the heart-melting photo with a joke of her own about Parker: “He’s basically renovating his own place now.” Wouldn’t that be something?

It's wild to think that Parker is almost 1! And he's growing so tall, too. In March, Scott shared a rare photo of himself holding his son. "Parker wore it best…or is that Linda I'm carrying?" he quipped in the caption.

Phan shared an update about her little boy on Saturday. In a series of photos on Instagram, she revealed some of Parker’s favorite activities, including playing the drums.

“Drums. rolls. and some things that set my soul to glow. 💗☺️✨” she wrote in the caption.

In the first picture, little Parker’s hand is sitting on a drum. In another, he stands tall as he hugs a little girl. Phan even shared a family photo of Scott and Phan all bundled up on a hike in the woods, with Parker looking snug in a carry on his dad’s chest.

This little boy is so adventurous, it’s hard to believe that one year ago he was still in his mama’s stomach. So much can change in just one year, and this cute throwback photo is a good reminder of that.




