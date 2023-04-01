Kaley Cuoco Announces Birth of Her ‘Little Miracle’ & Reveals Her Super-Sweet Name

Kaley Cuoco is officially a mom! The Big Bang Theory alum and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey announced the birth of their baby girl with a series of beautiful photos today.

“💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Cuoco wrote on Instagram. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓.”

She also included several photos of her newborn, swaddled up in a hospital blanket with a headband and bow. In the first photo, Baby Matilda is sleeping sweetly in the hospital bed. In the second, her eyes are open and she’s yawning widely. She is absolutely gorgeous and looks just like her mama!

The Flight Attendant star also thanked doctors and others who helped in the labor and delivery. “Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days,” she said. “We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗.”

In one snap, a tired-looking Cuoco snuggles her baby girl in the hospital bed, enjoying some skin-to-skin contact. In another, the whole family gathers in Cuoco’s hospital bag. The newly minted mom and dad gaze admiringly at each other as baby Matilda sleeps all snuggled up.

In one photo, Pelphrey looks like a proud dad holding his little one. His t-shirt even gives a hint as to the origins of her name. He’s wearing a “Waltzing Matilda” shirt, which is an old-fashioned Australian slang that means “to travel the road” or “to carry a swag.” Related story Rihanna Uses Her Baby Bump as a Table To Show Off Her Pregnancy Cravings & It’s a Whole Vibe

Kaley Cuoco shared how her fur babies are ready and excited to meet the newest addition to the family. 💕 https://t.co/NruHow6abf — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 28, 2023

Cuoco even shared a video of Pelphrey and Matilda dancing on her Instagram Stories, set to the “Waltzing Matilda” song written by Banjo Paterson in 1895.

The name Matilda also means “strength” and “brave.” The middle name Carmine is English and means “song.” Richie has German, Spanish, and American origins and means “wealthy” or “hard ruler.”

In the last photo, Pelphrey holds his baby girl and shows off tattoos on his fingers which read “I ❤️you” on the middle, “Kaley” through an arrow on the ring finger, and a third “❤️” on the pinky.

Pelphrey shared his own post on Instagram, including a family selfie where Matilda is snuggled into his chest.

“’You are the Soul of the Universe. And your name is Love.’ -Rumi,” he wrote. “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle….🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey🤍3/30.”

The new dad went on, “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. 💪♥️🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌.”

Many celebrities and fans were quick to wish the couple congratulations. Julianne Hough wrote, “Congratulations 💕💕💕🥹.”

Krysten Ritter wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ yessssss!!!!” Chrissy Metz commented, “Congratulations! 🎉☀️❤️.”

Daniella Monet wrote, “So so amazing. Over the moon for you. Always felt your nurturing nature, Matilda’s a lucky girl 🎀”

Congratulations to the new family of three!

