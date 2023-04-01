Jamie Lee Curtis’ Rare & Touching Letter Reminds Everyone She Stands in ‘Total Solidarity’ With Her Daughter Ruby

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jamie Lee Curtis’s rare public love letter to her daughter Ruby for Trans Visibility Day is truly warming our hearts.

On March 31, the Oscar-winning actress shared a rare, touching snapshot of herself and her daughter Ruby with the caption, “Love is love. A mother’s love knows no judgment. As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas. On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible. #transvisibilityday.”

In the photo, we see the Everything Everywhere All at Once star smiling from ear to ear as she and her daughter rock stunning, all-black looks during the photoshoot. They look so happy and content, something that’s truly made our days to see — and we’re not the only ones!

One fan wrote under the post, “Thank you! As the mother of a trans son, I feel the same. Thank you for using your platform to support these lovely, magical kiddos,” and actress Alyssa Milano wrote, “You’re both so gorgeous.”

Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest married back in 1985, later adopting two daughters named Annie, 34, and Ruby, 25.

Ruby publicly came out as transgender back in 2021 and later told PEOPLE about what it was like to come out to her parents. She said, “It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know. It was intimidating — but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life.”

The My Mommy Hung the Moon author added in the joint interview that she’s “a grateful student” who is “learning a lot from Ruby.”

