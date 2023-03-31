Christina Ricci Shares Rare Photos with Lookalike Son Freddie at Disneyland

Christina Ricci traded her creepy Yellowjackets look for sweet Minnie Mouse ears this week to take her 8-year-old son Freddie to Disneyland. The actress shared some rare photos with her son, and he looks just like his mama!

“Spring break @disneyland ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥳🥳🥳 @disneyparks,” Ricci captioned a post on Instagram, also tagging a friend who went with Freddie. In the first photo, the Wednesday actress is wearing black Minnie Mouse ears with her signature red-and-white bow, while Freddie dons lightsaber ears and shows off his toothy grin. From his long hair to his big blue eyes, he looks just like his mama.

Ricci also shares several photos of Freddie and his friend having fun at the park, including meeting Captain Hook, R2D2, and Goofy. In one shot, Freddie and Ricci smile in front of the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars Land. They look like they are having a blast!

“Heard it was fun and the saber ears are awwww-some! ❤️❤️❤️,” one person commented. Another joked, “Misty in Disneyland! I feel the spin-off in my bones.”

“So cute!! 💙🙂,” another wrote.

In a cover interview for the Spring 2023 issue of DuJour, Ricci opened up about how her son, who she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen, has the acting bug.

“Yes, he’s interested in acting, and I’m a believer that if a kid really wants to do it, and they’re being supported instead of being pushed, then they should be able to,” Ricci told the outlet. “I see a lot of how I was in him. I know that he would be totally capable of being a child actor.”

Unfortunately for Freddie, Ricci just doesn’t have the time to take him to auditions right now. “I’ve told him that there’s no one to take him. You have to take your child to auditions. You have to take them to set. I can’t do that,” she explained.

#Yellowjackets’ stars, Christina Ricci & Melanie Lynskey, talked about the difficulties navigating childcare and working. https://t.co/t9ZAMoK3PY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 23, 2023

He adores watching his mom work, though. “He loved it so much,” Ricci said about Freddie seeing The Addams Family and Wednesday. “He’s really proud of me. He always asks, ‘How did they do this scene?’ and ‘How did they do that sort of thing?’ I think it’s funny.”

She even let him watch Yellowjackets, although she did have to fast-forward a little. “I fast-forwarded through all the inappropriate parts,” Ricci told DuJour. “He has a lot of questions. He always needs me to tell him what happens, and he peppers me with nonstop — what do they call them? — fan theories. I suggested he go sit down with one of the writers and ask them.” So cute!

Ricci is also mom to 1-year-old Cleo with husband Mark Hampton. She told DuJour that Freddie is a wonderful big brother. “When [Freddie] was younger, I gave him full attention,” she said. “He got to have that special babyhood and childhood, and now he’s able to help with his sister. There’s not a lot of jealousy. He loves her.”

They seem like such a tight-knit family!

