Nick Jonas Posted the Funniest Video Trying to Clean Up His Daughter’s Toys & Every Parent Can Relate

Nick Jonas is in full dad mode, and we are living for it! The “Wings” singer shared a new video trying to clean up his daughter Malti Marie’s toys, and he’s never seemed more cool in our eyes.

“Dad stuff. #daddy #hacks,” he captioned the video, filmed with his camera propped up in selfie mode on his porch.

“So I’m trying to figure out how to get this — which is a ball pit my daughter plays in — to fold up in this bag,” he says in the video, while holding an awkwardly shaped mesh ball pit that looks way too big to fit in the tiny circular zipper bag it’s supposed to go in. Seriously, who designs these things?

The song then cuts to the Jonas Brothers’ new hit “Waffle House,” which aptly promises, “No, don’t get stressed, it’s gon’ get figured out!” Meanwhile, Jonas struggles trying to fold up the toddler-sized ball pit. Can anything make you feel more stressed?

Later, he hilariously writes, “Not me googling how to fold up a ball pit.” Ha! We’ve all been there. Finally, he gets into a groove. Things are going smoothly — he even made it in the little circular bag! — when bam! The zipper broke. He just stares at it, then back up at the camera. “No! We were so close!” he laments at the end. At this point, it’s best to just count your losses and walk away.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who Jonas shares his 1-year-old daughter with, commented, “Dead 👏.”

“Figured out ❌ stressed ✅,” one person joked.

“Yes, when you give up and just shove it in the bag 😅!” another wrote. A wise sage commented, “The zipper pull gets ya every time.” Just when you think you had it, too.

Someone else offered a genius solution. “That’s why my kids stuff just stays out. I can’t be bothered to struggle to fold it up again,” they wrote.

Nick may be stressed, but we love how he’s inviting Malti to help him promote his new music. Last month, we got a glimpse of her backstage in her dad’s arms with the release of “Wings,” and now her toys are providing the unlikely inspiration behind their next hit.

