Pregnant Hilary Swank Has a Dance Party With Her Babies & She Is Glowing

Hilary Swank is preparing for labor in the best way — by having a dance party! The Alaska Daily star took to Instagram to ask fans an important question about her delivery playlist, which ended in the cutest belly dance with her twin babies.

“Hi everybody, I have a very important question for you,” Swank says in the video. “I’m making the playlist for my delivery, and I’m wondering, one, if you think I should use this song. And, two, if I do, do you think I should use it first, last, or more in the middle?”

The song in question? “Push It!” by Salt-N-Pepa, of course. The jam starts playing and Swank starts dancing and singing along, with her belly in full frame.

“Look at my belly guys — it’s getting so big!” she says at one point. Those babies are ready to come out, for sure! When the song gets to the “Oh, baby, baby” part, Swank changes the words to sing to her “babies,” and she is just too cute. The soon-to-be-mama is absolutely glowing, and we are so excited for her!

Lindsay Lohan commented on the post, “You’re the best!! 😂❤️ 🤣 ❤️❤️.”

Alyssa Milano weighed in, writing, “My entire delivery playlist was 90s hip hop. I have video of my husband, best friend and my mom dancing to playlist while I was in labor.” Related story Ashlee Simpson’s Rare Campaign With Her Model Daughter Jagger Is Making Us See Double

Teresa Palmer wrote, “Omg this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen 😍😍😍 go get ‘em mama!!”

“Im feeling it beginning middle and end!” Jewel wrote.

Hilary Swank's pregnancy bump-date shows off the strength of her twins! 💪 https://t.co/EcjcHrRDDB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 21, 2023

Others had some warnings. Sharon Stone said, “That will make u want to blow your brains out my love.” Another person wrote, “You are so sweet. The music won’t matter. 🤪. Just remember to breath and enjoy the breaks between your contractions. All the best to you. I know you’ll do great as it is hugely mental. ❤️🇨🇦”

But the best comment? “PLEASE NAME THEM SALT and PEPPA,” one person suggested. At least those would make for cute nicknames for the twins!

Earlier this month, the Million Dollar Baby actress shared an ultrasound picture of Baby A, who is showing off their bicep in utero.

“Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound. 💪🏽🤣 #TheRealMillionDollarBaby #Prizefighter,” she wrote.

With that much energy in the womb — and the best music in the delivery room! — Swank is sure to have one awesome birth story.

From banana peppers to buttered Pop-Tarts, these pregnant celebrities are sharing their craziest cravings.

