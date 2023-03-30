Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Newsletters

Newsletters

Pregnant Hilary Swank Has a Dance Party With Her Babies & She Is Glowing

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Hilary Swank attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic) Plus Icon
Hilary Swank Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Sarah Snook attends the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Hilary Swank is preparing for labor in the best way — by having a dance party! The Alaska Daily star took to Instagram to ask fans an important question about her delivery playlist, which ended in the cutest belly dance with her twin babies.

“Hi everybody, I have a very important question for you,” Swank says in the video. “I’m making the playlist for my delivery, and I’m wondering, one, if you think I should use this song. And, two, if I do, do you think I should use it first, last, or more in the middle?”

The song in question? “Push It!” by Salt-N-Pepa, of course. The jam starts playing and Swank starts dancing and singing along, with her belly in full frame.

“Look at my belly guys — it’s getting so big!” she says at one point. Those babies are ready to come out, for sure! When the song gets to the “Oh, baby, baby” part, Swank changes the words to sing to her “babies,” and she is just too cute. The soon-to-be-mama is absolutely glowing, and we are so excited for her!

Lindsay Lohan commented on the post, “You’re the best!! 😂❤️ 🤣 ❤️❤️.”

Alyssa Milano weighed in, writing, “My entire delivery playlist was 90s hip hop. I have video of my husband, best friend and my mom dancing to playlist while I was in labor.”

Teresa Palmer wrote, “Omg this is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen 😍😍😍 go get ‘em mama!!”

“Im feeling it beginning middle and end!” Jewel wrote.

Others had some warnings. Sharon Stone said, “That will make u want to blow your brains out my love.” Another person wrote, “You are so sweet. The music won’t matter. 🤪. Just remember to breath and enjoy the breaks between your contractions. All the best to you. I know you’ll do great as it is hugely mental. ❤️🇨🇦”

But the best comment? “PLEASE NAME THEM SALT and PEPPA,” one person suggested. At least those would make for cute nicknames for the twins!

Earlier this month, the Million Dollar Baby actress shared an ultrasound picture of Baby A, who is showing off their bicep in utero.

 “Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound. 💪🏽🤣 #TheRealMillionDollarBaby #Prizefighter,” she wrote.

With that much energy in the womb — and the best music in the delivery room! — Swank is sure to have one awesome birth story.

