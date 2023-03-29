Priyanka Chopra Says Freezing Her Eggs Was the ‘Best Gift’ She Gave Herself

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas was rising through her career, first in Bollywood in her native India, and then in network TV and major Hollywood films in the U.S., she decided to do something for her future. In order to not pressure herself to have a child before she was ready, she froze her eggs — and it was the “best gift” she gave herself.

The Quantico actress opened up about the process on Monday’s episode of the Armchair Expert podcast hosted by Dax Shepard. “I felt such a freedom,” the 40-year-old said. “I did it in my early 30s. I could continue on an ambitious warpath that I wanted to achieve. I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. And I also hadn’t met the person I wanted to have children with.”

Of course, she since has met the right person — Nick Jonas. She says he “slid into my DMs.” Chopra Jonas explained, “When Nick texted me, slid into my DMs and started chatting, I was at the end of my last long relationship.” She wanted to settle down and “judged the book by its cover” at first, as she was 35 and he was 25. “I was ready to get serious and not realizing that my husband was actually a 70-year-old man stuck in a 30-year-old body.”

The two knew each other for two years before they started dating in May 2018, got engaged two months later, and got married in Dec. 2018. Now, they have a beautiful 1-year-old baby girl named Malti Marie, who was born via surrogate in January 2022.

It seemed to all work out for her, which is why she is encouraging other women to consider freezing their eggs, too.

“I tell all of my younger friends, the biological clock is real,” the Citadel star said on the podcast. “It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35 and to carry to term and all of that. Especially with women that have been working all their lives.” Related story Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Can’t Help But Stare At Her Stunning Mom & Honestly, Same

Chopra Jonas went on, “I tell people, ‘you save money to buy a car every month. Do it for Christmas. It’s the best gift you’ll give yourself. You’re taking the power of your biological clock.”

Being a mother has changed things for Chopra Jonas. She told Us Weekly earlier this month, “Like, I cannot do as many things as I used to,” about being a mom. “Because I like to get home for bath time. I like to be there when she wakes up. Those are things that are important to me. … So I can’t do as much, but still, you figure it out, you know?”

She added, “It takes a village and she’s the greatest gift of our lives.”

A gift that can start by freezing your eggs just like Chopra Jonas!

