Rihanna Uses Her Baby Bump as a Table To Show Off Her Pregnancy Cravings & It’s a Whole Vibe

Rihanna has dazzled at the Oscars and stunned at the Super Bowl while pregnant with baby number 2, but we can’t help but admire her laidback pregnancy vibe even more. She recently shared a rare update about her second pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, and we can’t help going a little googly-eyed at the pictures.

The “Lift Me Up” singer took to her Instagram Stories last night to share two mouth-watering pictures of her pregnancy cravings. Her bare belly bump is on full display, as she uses it and her lap like a table to position her bowl perfectly. Um, been there! That’s one of the best parts of having a huge bump — it’s perfect for balancing your food.

While normally we wouldn’t be able to stop talking about her growing bump (it’s so cute!), our eyes are actually draw to the food this time. She’s eating a gigantic bowl of spaghetti covered in parmesan. Yum! The white bowl even has a hazy angel ring around it in the photo because it looks so heavenly.

“Drive-tru,” she captioned it.

In the next photo, it’s pasta part two! This time, it looks like she’s eating gnocchi covered in a meat sauce. Once again, she uses her bump to help position the plate, this time with her bare feet peeking out the other side of the photo. She looks totally laidback and enjoying her pasta, and it’s such a vibe.

On this one, she included an emoji of a woman bottle-feeding a baby. Whether she's pumping or feeding her 10-month-old son formula, you definitely have to keep up your energy as a pregnant mom!

Last month, Rihanna opened up about motherhood to Vogue UK. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she said. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… Because it doesn’t matter.” Such a beautiful way to look at it!

Celebrities sharing their pregnancy cravings is one of our favorite things, and Rihanna is no exception. Keep living your best pasta life, queen!

