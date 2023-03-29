Kim Kardashian Is ‘Soccer Mom’ Goals With Son Saint

Kim Kardashian just took soccer mom to a whole new level. She recently took her 7-year-old son Saint to an Arsenal Football Club in London, and wow — we want to steal her entire vibe!

“Soccer moms unite!!!” the SKIMS founder posted on Instagram yesterday. “This was the trip of a lifetime! Taking Saint and his besties to London to see @arsenal play!!! ⚽️”

In the first photo, Kardashian is wearing thigh-high grey suede boots over light gray leggings, paired with a simple gray hoodie and a long white peacoat. You gotta stay warm during those chilly matches, but Kardashian does it in style. Her long dark hair is worn down as she smiles with her arm around Saint. For his part, he’s wearing a jersey over long sleeves, with black shorts and tennis shoes.

Kardashian — who shares Saint with ex Kanye West as well as son Psalm, 3, and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5 — also posted photos of Saint and three of his friends watching the game. They were all wearing red jerseys to support the players, and they looked so cute. At one point, they were all cheering together for the defense as they overlooked the game from their private box.

One photo is a candid of The Kardashians star making a shocked face at Saint, totally invested in the game. She didn’t just show up for him, she showed up — fully committed to spending time with him, interested in the game, and having fun. It’s parenting goals!

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has treated Saint to a day of sports. For his seventh birthday in Dec. 2022, she took him to see the LA Rams play the Seattle Seahawks. He and his friends were all dressed up in Rams jerseys, and he even had a huge football-shaped cake for the occasion. And, of course, she also supports Saint at his own soccer games. Related story Kim Kardashian Shares Photos With Lookalike Daughter Chicago — Who Has Already Mastered the Perfect Pout

Whether you are jetting to London to watch a professional soccer match or waking up early to cheer on your child’s soccer game at the park, we can all take a lesson from Kardashian: showing up for your kids is always a good idea. (And so is wearing new boots. You deserve it!)

