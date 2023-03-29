Chrissy Teigen’s Lookalike Daughter Esti Is Too Sweet in New Photos With Her Mama

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 13: Chrissy Teigen attends Planned Parenthood's New York Spring Benefit Gala at The Glasshouse on March 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen’s Lookalike Daughter Esti Is Sweet With Her Mama
Need a dose of sweetness today? Chrissy Teigen’s got you covered. She shared new snaps with her 2-month-old daughter Esti (and the delicious snack she made!), and it’s all too cute.

“Babies and banana pudding,” the Cravings author wrote on Instagram along with a series of absolutely scrumptious photos.

In the first, Baby Esti is the spitting image of her mama. She is sitting on her mom’s lap in a pink, heart-shaped outfit, just staring at the camera in a wide-mouth, milk-dazed pose. From her cute little button nose to her rosy cheeks, this baby girl couldn’t be sweeter!

Nap time is next! Teigen is lying on her side next to Esti, who is wrapped up in a fluffy blanket. They are dozing peacefully side-by-side and even their profiles look identical! Esti definitely got her dark brown hair, cute little ears, and precious smile from her mama.

Photo three shows Teigen gazing adoringly at her baby. Esti is gazing up — no doubt admiring a ceiling fan or something else equally entertaining off camera — while holding her mom’s hand. It’s even sweeter than the photos of banana pudding topped with cool whip that Teigen also shared.

“She’s beautiful 😍,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Awwwww, she’s growing so much.”

“❤️❤️❤️❤️She’s filling out nicely! Look at those cheeks!!!” another said.

Teigen shares Esti and daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with husband John Legend. Last month, she shared a hilarious post about what mom’s do all day. She’s pushing a stroller, taking her kids to horseback lessons, tennis lessons, gymnastics classes, and more, yet they don’t seem to recall doing anything.

“’What’d you do today,’” Teigen wrote in her caption. “My kids: ‘nothing,’” she joked.

Whether she’s busy with the older kids or snuggling with Baby Esti, Teigen is one busy mama. And we can’t get enough of her endlessly relatable posts!

