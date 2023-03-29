Rumer Willis Opens up About the Struggle of Finding ‘Comfortable’ & ‘Cute’ Maternity Clothes in New Bump Pictures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Attention people who design maternity clothes: pregnant people want to look good! We’re out here wearing stylish, Tik-Tok-approved, yet mom-practical outfits, when all of a sudden we get pregnant and all the options dry up. Sure, we may end up wearing maternity leggings and big t-shirts most of the time anyway, but there should at least be options for when we want to look chic with a growing bumps (which is not easy). Now, Rumer Willis has entered the chat — and pregnant moms everywhere feel heard.

“It’s giving “She’s A Brick 🧱 House” Energy and I like it hehe,” Willis captioned a post on Instagram, joking about her growing bump. The My Divorce Party star cradles her bump in a series of beautiful pictures dressed in a gingham dress with a cozy cardigan. Her brown hair is pulled up in a chic bun.

Willis, who is currently pregnant with her first baby with partner Derek Thomas, explained that she had to share the outfit that made her feel “cute” right now.

“But really I just felt cute in this oh so cozy outfit from two of my favorites 🧡,” she said. “New discovery is this glorious dress from @esby_apparel and my long longtime fav staple @jennikayne.”

The model continued, “It’s not always easy finding things that are comfortable and make you feel good when you’re growing a tiny human but these are two companies. I absolutely love. I hope you enjoy them too.”

It is so hard to find things that make you feel good. And if you do, your bump just keeps growing — meaning you have to keep shopping for those perfect clothes. Willis looks gorgeous as always, even turning sideways in some of the pictures to reveal her growing frame. (And the last slide? Such a mood!)

It’s nice to see that even celebrities struggle to find the perfect outfits while pregnant, too. Seriously, it shouldn’t be this hard!

People were quick to praise the star. Thomas commented, “Gorgeous baby ❤️🔥😍.” Willis’ sister Scout Willis commented, “Omg you’re so cute!!!!”

Paris Hilton wrote, “😍” and Selma Blair commented, “♥️.”

Chelsea Handler said, “You look real cute, honey!” and Jamie King wrote, “So beautiful 😍.”

“Okay you’re amazing and also SO. IS. THAT. HOUSE. What is that amazing bath!!?? ❤️❤️😍😍🔥🔥,” Teresa Palmer wrote.

Another commented, “Yay @rumerwillis ❤️You are radiating joy and it’s so much fun to see the total presence and wild anticipation sharing space! You’re rockin’ it!!”

