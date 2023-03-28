Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Son Bronze Looks Like a Rosy Angel in This Rare Photo

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are feeling what every parent has felt at least once, the complex feeling of seeing your little baby grow up! On March 28, Brittany shared a seriously sweet snapshot of baby Bronze in her Instagram story. She shared the rare photo of Bronze with the caption, “How are you already 4 months old,” along with two crying emojis.

In the photo, we see Bronze doing his tummy time, looking like a literal angel as he smiles for the camera. (And don’t think we didn’t notice how stylish the little rosy-cheeked baby looks in his white shirt and brown bottoms look his sister probably urged their mom to put on him!)

We’re with Brittany, though; where has the time gone? We remember when they announced they were expecting baby number two as if it was yesterday. At four months, he already has such a big, wonderful personality, and we can’t wait to see more of his personality in the months and years to come.

The high-school sweethearts share two children together: Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, who they welcomed on Nov 2022.