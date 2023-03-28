Katie Holmes Revealed How She Feels About Her Daughter Suri Finally Watching One of Her Biggest Projects

Katie Holmes just answered the thing all Dawson’s Creek fans have been dying to know: has her daughter Suri Cruise watched it yet? And the answer is, yes! The Rare Objects director recently told Variety that she finds it “weird” that Suri has watched Dawson’s Creek. “I’m not like, ‘You need to watch mommy’s work,’” she said “But during the pandemic, we had a good laugh about it”

Holmes added that “it’s wild” that Suri is “almost the same age as I was when I began all this.”

Holmes was around 20 when she started her acting journey, specifically with her breakout role as Joey Potter in the hit teen series Dawson’s Creek. She played one of the leads until the show’s end in 2003, going on to work in producing, directing, film, and TV alike. Now, as of right now, it seems Suri will be going into the entertainment world, but for music rather than acting (despite having one uncredited role in Oblivion back in 2013!)

'Dawson's Creek' $14.99 for Amazon Subscription on Amazon.com Buy now

Holmes welcomed Suri, now 16 years old, on April 18, 2006, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

In a previous interview with Town & Country, she talked about how she balances her work and motherhood. “My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” she said. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

Related story Katie Holmes Channeled Euphoria Vibes in This Moody Promo for Her New Project

Before you go, click here to see more celebrity kids who look just like their parents.

