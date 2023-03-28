Former Friends of Melania Trump Reported What Type of Mother She Is to Her Teenage Son Barron

It seems not all of the Trumps like to go out and rub elbows. Even since Donald Trump was elected president, sources and close pals claim that Melania Trump reportedly likes to stick with her family, rather than go out to party in elite social circles. Specifically, she likes to keep close to her son Barron.

“Melania’s friends are her family members,” a source said to People. “Many Mar-a-Lago Club members and others know and see Melania. But they aren’t friends. They don’t get together and gab or socialize. She has always surrounded herself with family. She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new.”

They added, “Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania’s] life. Of course, she is worried and concerned about the legal issues, but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother.”

To back up this claim, a former pal of hers from her socialite days even said she wasn’t big into being with the in-crowd and kept with her family. They said, “I remember a group of us were chatting and a high-profile gossip columnist was with us who said, ‘Oh, Melania is over there. We should all go talk to her because she is probably going to marry Donald.’ Melania was just one of the girls then, and we all knew her as that. But none of us really knew her then or now.”

Soon after Melania and Donald wed in 2005, they announced they were expecting a child. On March 20, 2006, Melania gave birth to their son, Barron William Trump. She is also the stepmother to Donald’s other children from previous marriages, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump.

Obviously, Melania likes to keep away from the spotlight amid everything happening with her husband. However, back in 2006, when she first gave birth, she celebrated her first Mother’s Day, and even talked to Palm Beach Post about how much she adores motherhood. Related story Princess Diana's Brother Revealed the Late Royal's Deeply Unflattering Reaction to Donald Trump

“The love. It’s unconditional love.” Being a new mother is “wonderful. Every mother knows this. It’s a miracle almost, I could say, that two people can create. It’s very, very special,” she said. “You can watch the baby, every move he makes. It’s just amazing. A great, great experience. I was very lucky. I had a beautiful pregnancy. Everyone is healthy and happy.”

