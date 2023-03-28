Matt Damon’s Ultra-Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 3 of His Daughters Shows the One Thing They All Have in Common

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The family that looks fabulous together stays together through it all. That’s how that saying goes, right? Well, if it doesn’t, it should, because we seriously can’t get enough of Matt Damon’s super rare red carpet appearance with four of the five most important ladies in his life!

On March 27, the Good Will Hunting writer and his wife Luciana Barroso turned heads at the premiere of AIR, but they weren’t alone! Along with the lovebirds, they brought along three of their daughters to the red carpet, and Hollywood is losing it over this rare red carpet appearance.

This family has some serious style, and we’re obsessed with this super-rare family outing. Next to Damon is his daughter Gia, who rocked a chic black floral dress that’s giving all the 1990s vibes. Next to her was Damon and Barroso’s youngest daughter Stella, who wore a black corset top with a floral skirt that matched her older sister’s vibes. Barroso looked gorgeous in a draped LBD, and their daughter Isabella looked like a rocker-chic princess in a white floral dress.

Damon and Barroso, his wife of nearly 20 years, share four daughters: Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 12. He also fathers his stepdaughter Alexia, 23, whom Barroso welcomed in a previous relationship.

“I never expected to be surrounded by girls, but it’s great. …You never know which way life’s going to take you,” the proud girl dad previously said to TODAY. “I’m learning so much, not the least of which is how much smarter girls are. I operated under the assumption that us guys had a chance, but I realized when I was completely wrapped around my 2-year-old’s finger, and she knew it. If they can do that to us at 2 years old, when they’re fully grown we really don’t stand a chance.”

