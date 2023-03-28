Ashlee Simpson’s Youngest Kid Ziggy Looks So Grown Up in This Rare & Adorable Beach Snapshot

We’re still grasping the fact that Ashlee Simpson’s eldest son Bronx is already a teenager, and that her daughter Jagger is already becoming a little supermodel, but now, Simpson’s youngest Ziggy Blu is starting to look so grown up already!

On March 27, the “Pieces of Me” singer shared a seriously sweet snapshot of her youngest child Ziggy Blu, onto her Instagram story. She reposted the photo from @kimberly_naess, who captioned the photo “Ziggy 💙,” along with tagging Simpson and Evan Ross.

Ashlee Simpson’s IG.

In the photo, we see a not-so-little Ziggy running around a beachy area, looking so content as he plays around in the sand.

Now, we’ll be the ones to say it: when did he get so big?! Where has the time gone?! We remember the birthing announcement like it was yesterday, and now he has a little man bun and an awesome style like his parents!

Simpson has three children in total. She first gave birth to her eldest son Bronx, 14, with her ex-husband Pete Wentz in November 2008, but she and Wentz split up in 2011. Then, Simpson started dating her now-husband Evan Ross in 2013, getting married a year later in August 2014. The Ashlee + Evan stars have welcomed two children: Jagger, 7, and their little drummer Ziggy Blu, 2.

“He’s got a real sweet personality so he’s a real hit,” the “La La” singer said back in 2021 with People when talking about Ziggy’s personality. “[His big sister] Jagger loves to entertain him. She likes to sing and dance for him.”

These blended celebrity families make it look easy!

