Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Ashlee Simpson’s Youngest Kid Ziggy Looks So Grown Up in This Rare & Adorable Beach Snapshot

Delilah Gray
Ashlee Simpson
Plus Icon
Ashlee Simpson Steve Granitz/FilmMagic.

We’re still grasping the fact that Ashlee Simpson’s eldest son Bronx is already a teenager, and that her daughter Jagger is already becoming a little supermodel, but now, Simpson’s youngest Ziggy Blu is starting to look so grown up already!

On March 27, the “Pieces of Me” singer shared a seriously sweet snapshot of her youngest child Ziggy Blu, onto her Instagram story. She reposted the photo from @kimberly_naess, who captioned the photo “Ziggy 💙,” along with tagging Simpson and Evan Ross.

Ashlee Simpson’s IG.

In the photo, we see a not-so-little Ziggy running around a beachy area, looking so content as he plays around in the sand.

Now, we’ll be the ones to say it: when did he get so big?! Where has the time gone?! We remember the birthing announcement like it was yesterday, and now he has a little man bun and an awesome style like his parents!

Simpson has three children in total. She first gave birth to her eldest son Bronx, 14, with her ex-husband Pete Wentz in November 2008, but she and Wentz split up in 2011. Then, Simpson started dating her now-husband Evan Ross in 2013, getting married a year later in August 2014. The Ashlee + Evan stars have welcomed two children: Jagger, 7, and their little drummer Ziggy Blu, 2.

“He’s got a real sweet personality so he’s a real hit,” the “La La” singer said back in 2021 with People when talking about Ziggy’s personality. “[His big sister] Jagger loves to entertain him. She likes to sing and dance for him.”

These blended celebrity families make it look easy!

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad