Gabrielle Union’s Tear-Jerking Video Shows the Secret to Kaavia’s Amazing Confidence  

Gabrielle Union’s video with her daughter Kaavia proves you can always start your day with a series of affirmations, no matter how young you are!

On March 27, the Shady Baby co-author shared a seriously heartwarming, and rather inspiring, video of her and her daughter Kaavia giving everyone inspiration to go to the mirror and give themselves those daily affirmations. She posted the video with the caption, “It starts at home 🫶🏾.”

In the video, we see Union in a casual look of a tie-dye tee and her daughter in an adorable springtime look of a purple tee and jean shorts. They’re in front of a grandiose mirror, and Union shares with fans how Kaavia already has that magical confidence: it’s all about their daily affirmations.

We start with Union saying, “Tell me what you love about your hair,” and Kaavia gleefully responding, “I love my beautiful hair.” Throughout the video, Union says an affirmation, and Kaavia follows right after. For instance, Union says next, “I love my full lips,” to which Kaavia chimes in, saying, “I love my beautiful skin!”

Union calls attention to her gorgeous freckles, and Kaavia responds by saying how much she loves her big beautiful eyes! Union adds, “I love my village” and “I am brave,” to which Kaavia says, “I am strong!”

Now, Union reflects that she is “scared sometimes,” and everyone starts sobbing when Kaavia responds by saying, “I am worthy!” (And you can tell that was a proud mama moment for Union, because she instantly said, “You are worthy!!”

Union then calls attention to how she’s funny and smart, with Kaavia talking about how silly and “big” she is! And then, in the last one, Kaavia tells her mama that they’ll say it together, and they shout through the rooftops, saying, “I am beautiful!”

If you claim not to have teared up with this video, then you’re lying. We love this video of the mother-daughter duo speaking about self-love and confidence, and honestly, it’s quite inspiring to see how young you can teach your little ones to love themselves. (And now we know how Kaavia has that iconic confidence!)

The You Got Anything Stronger? author and Dwyane Wade welcomed their 4-year-old daughter (and performer-in-the-making) Kaavia James via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships: Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

