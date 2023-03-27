John Legend Is Every Dad Driving His Kids to Birthday Parties All Weekend

Parenting can be a marathon, and no one knows this better than John Legend. He had a very busy weekend chauffeuring 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles around, and parents feel seen.

“Doing this weekend’s elementary school bday party circuit,” the “Nervous” singer wrote on Instagram. “Someone was born EVERY weekend 🤦🏾‍♂️,” he quipped.

As a mom of three, I feel this deep in my soul. There always seems to be a class birthday party to go to (one that we are probably scrambling to find a gift for that morning).

Seriously, college students could take lessons from parents on how to party hop. Oh, you think it’s hard going from a keg party to sorority rush to your 8 a.m. Monday morning class? Just wait until you have to find presents, take your crew of kids to their friends’ various birthday parties across town, fill them with sugar, and repeat. All. Weekend. Long.

Legend seems to be taking the party parent life in stride, though. He shared a series of photos from his adventurous weekend with his two oldest children, who he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen. In the first, Luna and Miles wear colorful sunglasses in the backseat, and Luna holds up a balloon animal while Legend smiles from the driver’s side. The backseat is filled with the usual juice box-sticker-trash debris that all parents eventually learn to just accept.

.@johnlegend shares his advice for keeping the romance around after kids. The singer married @chrissyteigen in 2013. https://t.co/4OEXtpaWgu — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 23, 2023

In one photo, Miles shows off his ice cream spoon in the backyard as the dad and son take a selfie looking like twins. In another, he smiles with Luna. Her hair is pinned back in colorful butterfly clips. In the last photo, she even got a butterfly balloon animal to match! Related story John Legend Has Some Ideas About Keeping the Romance Alive After Kids — Men, Take Notes!

Camila Cabello commented on the post writing, “LMFAO.”

Someone else wrote, “This is the truth haha EVERY WEEKEND in March and April ❤️❤️.”

“Omg like every weekend 😂. Enjoy, the kids look so gorgeous & happy! ❤️” another said.

One person realized the elementary school party math just doesn’t add up. “So true. How are there 15 kids in the class and 52 weeks in a year but somehow still 75 bday parties 🤣,” they joked. We can’t figure it out either!

Teigen also shared an update from their sunny weekend on Instagram. In one, Luna shows off a caricature portrait of herself that she received at a party. In another, Miles plays tee-ball in the park and runs to the base. Baby Esti even makes an appearance. The 2-month-old sneezes and falls all the way over in the adorable video.

Nobody is as tired or as busy as parents, that’s for sure. But somehow, we know we’re going to miss it when our weekends are suddenly free again. So take a lesson from Legend and just enjoy it — at least the kids are having a blast!

Before you go, check out these celebrities kids who have a close bond with their siblings.

