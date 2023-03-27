Kaley Cuoco Reveals Bare Baby Bump in Laidback Maternity Photos with 5 Dogs

We can’t tell who is more excited about the birth of Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s baby girl — the parents-to-be or the five furry siblings! The Harley Quinn actress recently bared her bump for a laidback maternity photo session, and all five of their dogs make an appearance.

“Just waitin on their human sister to arrive 💝💓,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram, tagging her partner and the photographer Claudia Craig.

In the first photo, The Big Bang Theory star wears jeans unbuttoned all the way to fit her growing bump, with a babydoll t-shirt riding over her stomach to reveal her bump. She smiles for the camera (showing off the cutest bangs!), while holding two pups. She is glowing in her laidback mom mode!

Pelphrey sits next to Cuoco, smiling up at her with the biggest grin. He’s holding two dogs on his lap and petting a fifth dog, who is also gazing at Cuoco with love. They have such a big family already, and this baby girl is just going to be another exciting addition!

The next slide shows an ethereal Cuoco outside in the mountains. One arm is draped around Pelphrey and the other is holding the hair out of her eyes as it blows in the wind. Her bare bump looks gorgeous against the mountain backdrop.

Alyssa Milano commented on the photos, “Beautiful family. I’m so thrilled for you. You are going to be the best mommy.” Related story This Nourishing Eye Cream Is a Staple in Drew Barrymore & Kaley Cuoco’s Skincare Routine – Snag One for 25% Off

Chrissy Metz wrote, “These pictures!!! ❤️🥹”

Kaley Cuoco's mom just wants to know her grandchild's name! https://t.co/GnKIP6grOK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 21, 2023

“Let’s go already!! 🐣” Whitney Cummings wrote.

Their baby girl may not be here yet, but Cuoco and Pelphrey are still celebrating a new addition to the family. On March 2, The Flight Attendant star wrote on her Instagram Story that they adopted a new dog.

“We did a thing … again. Welcome Miss Opal (little widdle girl) into our growing family….” she said. “Thank you @deityanimalrescue and an amazing foster @thisisdarragh for bringing this angel to us!”

In addition to Opal, they have a chihuahua named Dumps, a big dog named Larry (who they got after the death of their dog Norman), a white pup named Ruby, and a pit bull named Shirley. They will get to meet their baby sister soon, whose name is still a secret for now. If the dogs names are any indication, Baby Girl will have an adorable moniker, too!

