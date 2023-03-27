Grimes Posts Rare Photo of Her Lookalike Daughter With Elon Musk — & Reveals Her 3 Nicknames

Grimes shared a rare new photo of her daughter Exa “Y” Dark Sideræl Musk, who she shares with Elon Musk, and she is her mama’s mini-me! From her all-red ‘fit to her neon yellow hair, the 1-year-old is Grimes’ twin!

“Y 🐉 C,” Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, captioned the post on Twitter. The Canadian musician also shared two photos. In one, Y is wearing a red ruffled jumpsuit. Her hair is sticking up on the ends with a sticky neon yellow gel. She looks adorable — and just like her mama. In the second photo, Grimes shares a selfie from her bedroom. She is dressed exactly like her daughter in a red jumpsuit with long blonde hair dyed yellow and green at the tips. The resemblance is spot-on!

Grimes noted that this post was made public because she looks “fairly unrecognizable” since she’s “channeling Goku or smthn).”

Someone commented, “omg baby sailor mars hiiii” referencing the toddler’s confusing name. Grimes responded to this comment, explaining the baby’s three nicknames.

“She’s Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just ‘?’ (But the government won’t recognize that),” she wrote. Then, Grimes explained the meaning behind the nicknames: “curiosity, the eternal question … and such.”

As a mom, I get it. I mean, the “eternal question”? Has anything described a toddler and their endless litany of inquiries better? C’mon! A baby named “Why” is like a Pokémon who can only say their name, because I swear half of my kids’ vocabulary is “Why?” Related story 5 Ways Parents Can Raise Their Daughters to Be Strong, Independent Women

“Why do I have to brush my teeth?” “Why can’t I wear pajamas?” “Why do I have to eat my peas?” Why do kids ask so many questions?! Grimes’ nicknames for her toddler actually make so much sense.

Grimes and Elon Musk's daughter is TOO cute in this super rare photo. https://t.co/lnDXjTalGV — SheKnows (@SheKnows) September 20, 2022

Grimes and Musk were together from 2018-2022, welcoming their son X Æ A-Xii (pronounced “X A.I. Archangel” and called “X” for short) in May 2020. They had their daughter in 2021 via surrogate. In an March 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes revealed the meaning behind Y’s name.

“Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second),” according to the outlet. She told Vanity Fair that Dark means “the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.” Sideræl is pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el,” which is “a more elven” spelling of sidereal, “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.”

Why is so much simpler — especially because it’s a word a toddler can definitely understand.

From Vincenza to Stellamaris, here are a few maximalist girl names that are as elegant as they are extra.

