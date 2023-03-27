Terri Irwin Pens Sweet Note to Her Granddaughter Grace Warrior & We’re Feeling So Emotional Right Now

Toddlerhood gets a bad rep, but in a lot of ways, it’s a gift. Seeing the world through the eyes of a toddler is beautiful — especially as they explore with wonder and imagination. Terri Irwin is reflecting on all the wonderful things her 2-year-old granddaughter Grace Warrior has taught her, and it couldn’t be sweeter.

“Happy birthday to our dearest Grace Warrior,” the Australia Zoo conservationist wrote on Twitter. She then dived into the things Grace has taught her in her young life. “As you turn two, you remind me to appreciate every detail of life, always exercise plenty of imagination, and love unconditionally,” Terri continued. “I treasure each and every moment with you.”

“I am truly blessed to be your bunny,” she added, and our hearts are officially melting all over the floor. You can tell Terri truly cherishes little Grace.

Terri shares daughter Bindi Irwin and son Robert Irwin with the late Steve Irwin. In the post, she also shared a sweet photo of herself and Grace, who is Bindi’s daughter with her husband Chandler Powell and Terri’s only grandchild. She sits on the floor in the snap, as Grace hands her a little glass plate. Grace is dressed in a cute pink sweater paired with animal-print leggings, as she leans into her grandma in the heart-melting moment.

The grandma and granddaughter seem to have a special bond. The little girl calls her grandma “Bunny” and refers to the Crocodile Hunter as “Grandpa Crocodile.” Is your heart bursting yet?

Terri has big hopes for Grace's future, too. In an interview with PEOPLE in Oct. 2022, Terri shared that she wants to see Grace become "a changemaker for women." She said, "I would like her to have the opportunity to be a role model through her specific passions in life. Whatever her chosen field, I hope to be able to give her the tools and confidence to be a leader and an inspiration for other girls."

“Not only do I believe she can achieve her dreams, I want to encourage her to achieve goals that are even beyond what she dreams possible!” Terri added.

Grace turned 2 over the weekend, and celebrated with a magical garden party — where she looked like an actual Disney princess. Bindi also shared sweet words for her daughter on Instagram.

“Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. 💗 Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives,” she wrote.

Bindi went on, “Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul. You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic. Being your mama is the best part of my life. I love you with my entire heart, for all of my existence.”

This little girl is beyond loved.

