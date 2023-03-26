Adriana Lima’s Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her 2 Daughters Has Everyone Seeing Triple

We already know Adriana Lima is a glowing superstar, whether she’s on the runway or showing her growing baby bump on the red carpet. But she truly looks so happy and in her element when she goes to an event with her kids in tow.

On March 23, Lima arrived at the red carpet premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo show with her partner Andre Lemmers and her two daughters Valentina and Sienna.

See the photo below:

David Livingston/Getty Images.

In the photos, we see Lima looking radiant on the red carpet in an all-black ensemble, which is something we love to see from the supermodel. Along with her, her two lookalike daughters rocked super-cute looks themselves consisting of Nike shoes, white bags, and fuzzy jackets. Not only did they get their supermodel’s mom’s sense of style (and love for super cool kicks!), but they look just like her!

Now, Lima rarely ever takes her kids out with her to A-list events, opting for them to stay out of the limelight.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel has three children in total. She shares her two eldest children with her ex-husband Marko Jarić: two daughters named Valentina, 13, and Sienna, 10. The pair divorced in 2016, and last forward to August 2022, Lima and her partner Lemmers welcomed a son named Cyan.

In a previous interview with People, Lima revealed that becoming a parent has “really changed me completely. I am, in my head, more mature, more secure. And, you know, it changed completely the priorities in [my] life.”

She added, “You feel so strong. It’s such a wonderful feeling.”

