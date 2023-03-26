Dwayne Johnson Letting His Daughters Give Him a Chaotic Makeover Proves He’s the Ultimate Girl Dad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Truly, Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood’s ultimate girl dads, and this hilarious video proves it.

On March 25, the Game Plan star shared a darling viral video of his two youngest daughters giving him a pretty dramatic makeover to his Instagram. He posted the video with the caption starting with how the conversation went, “Daddy, can we give you a makeover?/ No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min/ PLEASE, it’ll be quick!/ Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome.”

He added what happened: “* zoom meeting canceled. * my two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgment. * I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face – unbeknownst to me – this sh*t stains the skin 💄🤣.”

“Hey they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up – daddy’s in: 🙋🏽‍♂️😂 #MaybeIDoNeedBlender? 🌪️ 🌪️,” he said to end the post.

In the super-sweet and hilarious video, we see his youngest daughters Jasmine and Tiana covering him in pink lipstick and black eyeshadow, repeatedly telling him, “You’re a girl!” and “You need more makeup!” While he protests at first, he gives in (and lets his daughter gleefully blend it all in!)

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star has three daughters in total. He shares one daughter named Simone, 21, with his first wife Dany Garcia. He also shares two daughters with his wife of nearly four years Lauren Hashian named Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4.

Johnson said having daughters taught him to “just be there.” In a previous interview with PEOPLE, he continued, saying, “You can be wired, as a lot of fathers are, to fix things. Just having an expanded capacity to listen and be more tender and gentle really gave me that ability to solve whatever the issue is, but with them compared to for them.”

