Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Looked Like a Mini Disney Princess at Her Cottagecore Birthday Party

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior Irwin had the cutest birthday party, and she decided to channel her mini Disney princess for the occasion! On March 25, Bindi shared a series of heartwarming snapshots from Grace’s second birthday party with the caption, “Garden party with our birthday girl. 💛”

Now get ready for your hearts to explode when you see these pictures because not only is the party something out of a cottagecore Pinterest board, but Grace looks like a little Disney princess come to life! In the first photo, we see Grace looking so happy and adorable in her checkered blue and white dress (with little floral accessories all over!) She’s holding a piece of decor that reads “Happy Birthday” in one hand, and a decorative party hat in the other.

Then, in the next photo, we see Grace playing around with the party hats on her birthday table. (Peep the super-cute pug designs on the hats!)

Seriously, Grace Warrior looks like a little Cinderella, and we hope she had the best birthday ever!

Now, Bindi never misses the chance to praise her little princess. Her latest comments were on March 24, when she shared a series of super-sweet photos of the family of three with the caption reading, “Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. 💗 Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives. Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul. You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic. Being your mama is the best part of my life. I love you with my entire heart, for all of my existence.”

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their adventurous, expressive daughter Grace Warrior, now 2, on March 25, 2021, which was exactly one year after their intimate wedding ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

