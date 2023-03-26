Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Dancing Her Heart Out to Lizzo Proves She’s a Little Performer in the Making

Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia gives all of the carefree vibes we need to push ourselves through the day. It’s like a little serotonin boost, whether it’s her singing along to a song, or dancing her heart out like in her newest video.

On March 25, the Flawless Haircare founder shared a video through her daughter Kaavia James’ Instagram account @kaaviajames that has everyone getting into the groove. The video was shared with the adorable caption, “In case nobody told you today, you’re special. Even the ones with lower back pain. I see you.”

In the video, we see the IRL Shady Baby living her best life as she dances around the deck to Lizzo’s hit song “Special,” and it’s the motivation we need to dance through the upcoming week. Now, we’re not the only ones who adore this super-sweet video of Kaavia looking like she’s having the time of her life at her solo dance party. Fans flooded the comment section, saying things like “Our fave Internet niece has got the moves😍😍😍” and “She’s gotta be the cutest most carefree child ever. 😂 I love it.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves!

The You Got Anything Stronger? author and Dwyane Wade welcomed their 4-year-old daughter (and performer-in-the-making) Kaavia James via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with EOnline, Union talked about how Kaavia has taught her so much over the years. “You’re not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she’s kind, she’s compassionate, she’s a student of the world, and that she’s got a world perspective, but if she’s gonna be shady, she gonna be shady,” she said. “If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis, it’s gonna happen… This is who she is.”

Related story Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Is Too Cute To Miss in a Watermelon Swimsuit on Spring Break

Before you go, check out Kaavia James’ very best ‘Shady Baby’ moments.

