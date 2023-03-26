Alessandra Ambrosio’s Rare Outing With Lookalike Daughter Anja Shows She’s a Fashionista Like Her Supermodel Mama

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio always makes fans turn heads with her sensational fashion, but that’s not the only reason fans are doing a double-take with her latest outing! Ambrosio went partying with her lookalike daughter Anja, and literally, everyone couldn’t help but see double!

In photos obtained by DailyMail on March 25, fans were seeing double when they saw Ambrosio out on the town with her lookalike daughter Anja for her pal Anitta’s star-studded birthday.

Now, not only did the lookalike mother-daughter duo make us see double, but they looked like stylish superstars. For the occasion, Ambrosio rocked a cutout Alaia crocodile jacquard dress, while her teenage daughter looked so chic in a cutout Barbiecore mini-dress. While we don’t know if Anja will pursue a career in modeling like her mama, we definitely know she got her mother’s fashionable genes!

Ambrosio and her ex-husband Jamie Mazur share two children together named Anja Louise, 14, and Noah Phoenix, 10.

Now, the former Victoria’s Secret angel likes to keep her private life on the more private side, especially when it comes to her children. “My children are always going to be my number-one priority, so I work hard on arranging my schedule to spend as much time as possible with them,” she said to Female First.

She also added in the same interview that she’d be supportive if they decided to follow in her footsteps or not, saying, “I want my children to do what they love, and if that’s modeling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them. Right now they’re enjoying being kids, learning about the world, and exploring.”

