Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Looks So Grown Up Driving Her Little Black Sports Car

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes just made fans have all the feels with a single photo: a photo of their daughter Sterling driving!

Okay, calm down, she isn’t driving an actual car, but it’s as close as a two-year-old can get to being behind the wheel! On March 25, Brittany shared an adorable snapshot of Sterling in her Instagram story. While she didn’t share a caption, enough was said with this photo no one expected to see in at least 13 years!

See the photo below:

Brittany Mahomes’ IG Story.

In the photo, we see little fashionista Sterling in a hot pink outfit while riding along in her little kid toy: a black sports car!

Now, Sterling is no stranger to expensive gifts (we all remember her lavish 2nd birthday party where she got a little designer handbag from her mama!) But this kids’ sports car may be both the craziest and cutest gift we’ve seen Sterling play with. Can never start too early to prepare them for driving!

The Mahomes share two children together: a daughter named Sterling Skye, 2, and a newborn son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, who they welcomed on Nov 2022.

Related story Brittany Mahomes Just Shared a Seriously Heartwarming Video of Sterling & Bronze Twinning in Sunglasses

In a previous Instagram post, Brittany made rare comments about her daughter, where she called Sterling her “motivation,” When talking about what she wants for Sterling’s future, saying, “I hope to teach Sterling to be the most kind, gentle, loving human on this planet while also being that badass she needs to be when she grows up.”

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.

