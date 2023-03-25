Shay Mitchell’s TikTok Video Perfectly Shows How Parents Feel on a Night Out Without Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shay Mitchell has done it again: with another hilarious TikTok video, she’s making moms everywhere feel seen.

On March 19, the BEIS founder shared a TikTok to her Instagram with the song “Bottoms Up” by Trey Songz and Nicki Minaj playing in the background. She posted the video with the Instagram caption reading, “True Story,” and in the video, she captioned it, “Me in Vegas for one-night sans kids.”

In the video, we see Mitchell looking sensational in a LBD and her iconic reddish hair, perfectly lip-synching to Minaj’s verse in the song and pretending to order a bunch of drinks on her solo night out!

Once again, Mitchell perfectly encapsulates being a parent in one of her TikToks. We’ve seen her staying in on Halloweekend to a video of her showing how mothers and grandmothers interact. Not only do these videos make moms feel seen, but they remind us how much we adore mama Mitchell and her hilarious sense of humor!

The Possession of Hannah Grace star and longtime partner Matte Babel welcomed their first child in Oct. 2019, named Atlas Noa, 3, and recently welcomed their second daughter in May 2022 named Romaine “Rome,” after Mitchell’s late grandmother.

In a recent interview with Byrdie, Mitchell opened up about how she balances self-care and motherhood. “I am a firm believer that everyone needs to try and take at least ten minutes for themselves daily to do something that makes you feel whole. I always try to organize my day so I have time to do something personal, be it spending time with family or friends, taking Atlas somewhere, or working out, which has become my personal version of therapy,” she said. “I have also learned the value of saying no to things when I need to disconnect.”

Related story This Mascara With 11,000 5-Star Reviews Makes Even the Most Brittle Lashes ‘Look Amazingly Long’ & It's on Sale

These celebrity moms opened up to SheKnows about the best ways motherhood has changed them.

