Bindi Irwin Says Her Daughter Grace Warrior Reminds Her ‘The World is Made of Magic’ in Her Super-Sweet 2nd Birthday Photoshoot

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior is officially two years old, and we’re wondering where the time has gone!

On March 24, Bindi couldn’t help but beam with excitement over her and Chandler Powell’s daughter’s second birthday! She shared a series of super-sweet photos of the family of three with the caption reading, “Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. 💗

Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives.”

She added, “Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul. You see wonder in everything and remind me that the world is made of magic. Being your mama is the best part of my life. I love you with my entire heart, for all of my existence.”

In the first few photos, we see Powell, Bindi, and Grace Warrior looking as happy as can be while bundled up in winter coats and frolicking in the snow. (Grace Warrior looks beyond sweet in her puffy pink jacket, and we seriously can’t get over that little smile!) We also get an adorable picture of Grace Warrior looking so grown up as she happily looks over at her parents in the snowy field!

We can’t believe Grace Warrior is two-years-old; it seems like she was a newborn yesterday!

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their adventurous, expressive daughter Grace Warrior, now 2, on March 25, 2021, which was exactly one year after their intimate wedding ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

Since then, Grace has been the pinnacle of a “Wildlife Warrior,” constantly exploring the zoo and befriending the animals who inhabit it. In a previous interview, Bindi and her mother Terri Irwin talked about Grace’s bold personality. Bindi said, “Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to.”

