Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Super-Sweet & Rare Selfie with Her Son Aidan Shows How Smitten She Is With Her Youngest

It’s no secret that Jennifer Love Hewitt is the proudest mama to her three growing children. From planning elaborate parties to tearfully sharing their first days of school, Hewitt understands it all, and makes moms feel seen. In her latest Instagram story, she shows the world how smitten she is with her youngest, and it’s truly the sweetest thing we’ve seen today.

On March 24, the Ghost Whisperer alum shared a heartwarming selfie of herself and her youngest son Aidan onto her Instagram story. She shared the rare photo with the loving caption, “Where I belong.”

In the photo, we see the proud mama of three cradling her youngest son Aiden, looking so happy and at peace while doing so. If you say this didn’t warm your heart, then we know you’re lying!

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star and her husband Brian Hallisay have welcomed three kids since tying the knot in Nov 2013. They welcomed their eldest: a daughter named Autumn James, 9, only a few days after tying the knot. Since then, they’ve welcomed two sons named Atticus James, 7, and Aiden James, 1.

In a previous interview with Now to Love, the Day I Shot Cupid author shared how “beautiful” she finds motherhood. “It’s been beautiful. It was my first really long break in almost 29 years [of acting] and I needed it. I needed to be a person for a while and experience new things to bring back to my craft,” she said. “It was really important to me to have children and be there for them. I feel like I’ve been able to do that. They’re these fully functioning, beautiful little people now.”

