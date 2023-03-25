Brittany Mahomes Just Shared a Seriously Heartwarming Video of Sterling & Bronze Twinning in Sunglasses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it: Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes welcomed some seriously stylish kiddos into the world. On March 24, soon after posting about what a “wild ride” life is like with daughter Sterling, Brittany uploaded a super-sweet video of her two children twinning in their fashionable accessories.

While we don’t have the video from her Instagram story, we do have some seriously adorable snippets of the two Mahomes children.

Check out the photos below:

Brittany Mahomes’ IG story.

Brittany Mahomes’ IG story.

Brittany Mahomes’ IG story.

As you can see in the photos, we see Bronze in a little yellow jumpsuit with a pair of sparkling sunglasses, and his sister looking down at him with her own pair of sunglasses. Throughout the video, we see Sterling in a pink set playing with her lopsided glasses to match her brother, then goes to snatch them off of him so they can twin again without sunglasses! Honestly, this is too cute.

Now, it’s no secret that the Mahomes are a stylish family, but we do adore seeing the Mahomes children play around with fashion. In fact, this isn’t the first time Sterling has wanted to play dress up with her baby bro, because, apparently, she always wants him to wear accessories like her!

The high-school sweethearts share two children together: Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, who they welcomed on Nov 2022.

Speaking on The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City), Patrick divulged how their daughter Sterling is actually doing with the new addition to the growing family. He said, “She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that. She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle.”

