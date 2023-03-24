Lindsay Lohan Reportedly Revealed the Type of Mom She Plans to Be & We’re Cheering Her On

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom soon (eek!), and she already has big plans for what type of mom she wants to be.

An insider told Us Weekly yesterday that the Mean Girls alum is planning to balance family life and work life. “She has always wanted to be a mom and a wife. She was always told, ‘You can’t do both,’ but she knows she can,” the source said. “She can be a wife, a mom and an actress. She’s filming another two movies. She can still do it and isn’t showing just yet.” Yes, she can — and we love that she wants to do it all.

The “Rumors” singer, who is currently 3 months pregnant with her first child with husband Bader Shammas, reportedly “wants balance” between working and staying home.

Lindsay Lohan is the latest beloved child star to announce she's going to be a mom! 😍 https://t.co/VW4OovsM95 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 14, 2023

“She wants to be a family mom and not just a working mom,” the insider went on. “[She] wants to be home raising the baby, but she will continue working.”

Good for her! I love that she knows exactly what she wants and she’s not afraid to go for both. As a fellow mom who prides myself on being a “working mom” and a “family mom,” I’m absolutely cheering her on!

Last year, Lohan had an amazing return to rom-coms with Falling for Christmas (and another Netflix movie on the way!). In Oct. 2022, she told Cosmopolitan, “I’m really excited. It’s fun to be back in New York and doing shoots. And I love this part of the process. After you’ve filmed, this is the fun part. So I feel really great and just really excited and happy.” Related story Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child: 'Blessed and Excited'

On March 14, she announced she was pregnant with a onesie that read “coming soon…” and an Instagram caption that said, “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼.”

It’s OK to be excited about your career and your baby! In fact, it’s such an inspiration, especially in Hollywood when most men don’t think twice about advancing their career after becoming dads, but women so often feel like they have to choose.

For Lohan, being a mom is reportedly making her feel “complete.” The source told Us that Lohan and Shammas plan to raise their child in Dubai, adding that Lohan “can’t wait to be a mom.” “Working and being sober drives her,” they continued. “She is super healthy. She has a beautiful glow. She feels complete.”

Lohan isn’t the only celebrity who wants to continue following their dreams and raising a baby at the same time. Recently, a pregnant Meghan Trainor opened up about being a working mom on Spotify’s Best Advice podcast. “For anyone out there who wants to have a baby, and you’re like, oh no, my career isn’t where I want it to be. A baby won’t ruin it, it’ll make it better,” she said. “Babies bring luck. I promise. I promise, everything will work out.”

.@Meghan_Trainor has a few thoughts for those who think motherhood will be the 'end' of her career. https://t.co/LT90ZqLUZr — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 22, 2023

The “Mother” singer added, “I never thought I’d be here living my pop star dreams. Believe in yourself more, ‘cause you could do anything. You know, when I achieved all this stuff, I was like, now what? You know? Then I had a baby and was like, psh, now what? And that’s how I live now is like, oh, I did that. I could do this now. And you can. You could do anything.”

Seeing women stand up and realize their true power as mothers, artists, and women is truly an inspiration. I’ve never been prouder to be a mom!

These celebrity parents are raising strong, resilient daughters.

