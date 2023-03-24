Jennifer Lopez Gets the ‘Death Stare’ from Her Teenagers for a Very Relatable Reason

Jennifer Lopez may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but to her teenagers Emme and Max, 15, she’s just another embarrassing mom. The “On My Way” singer recently shared the hilarious thing she did that led to a “death stare” from her children, and it’s so accurate.

In a video posted to Instagram today, J. Lo is dressed in a fur coat with oversized sunglasses at a SZA concert. She smiles, then spins the camera to show her kids behind her. They are screaming and smiling and dancing as the audience cheers for the “Kill Bill” singer onstage. J. Lo just smiles at the camera, clearly enjoying her kids’ overjoyed reactions. After all, is there anything better than seeing your kids having that much fun?

“Thank you @SZA,” she wrote in her caption. “Seeing your kids happy… priceless 🤍🤍.”

Although it did come with one downside: “(This was right before I got the death stare to stop filming 😜) #TeenageKidsLife #SOStour.”

Parents can’t capture one sweet moment of their kids on camera without inviting the death stare, can they? Even Lopez’s kids are embarrassed to be filmed by her, which makes us feel equal parts better and worse. On the one hand, if J. Lo can’t be cool about filming her kids, what hope do the rest of us have? On the other, why can’t you just let your mama cherish these happy moments on camera, so I can have something to look back at and cry when you move out? Seriously, kids, it’s not that hard to just let your parents take a quick video.

So many parents could relate. "Yeah sounds about right for a teen 🤣🤣," one person said.

Another wrote, “This is cutest thing ever ❤️.”

“Their faces of pure excitement and happiness!😍” someone else commented. “And I love how you went with them and had seats within the crowd!❤️👏🏼 #gomom.”

In a Dec. 2022 interview with Vogue, Lopez opened up about parenting. “The beauty of being a parent is that you think you’re going to teach them all these things, and you do. You pass on all the things that you know, all the knowledge you have.” She went on, “But at the end of the day they wind up teaching you so much and reminding you of the things you need to know about life and how to love somebody and how to care for people.”

Emme and Max may be embarrassed when their mom pulls out her iPhone to record them, but still, they do seem to genuinely appreciate the way their mom cares about them.

Keep rocking out and recording those special moments, J. Lo — the death stares are worth it!

