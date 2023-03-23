Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Jessica Simpson Shared Photos of All Her Kids For Daughter Birdie's Magical 4th Birthday

Sparkling unicorns and big pink balloons were everywhere for Birdie Mae’s fourth birthday party! Jessica Simpson shared photos of the magical day on Instagram today, and it includes snaps with all of her kids.

Birdie Mae Johnson is 4!!!” the fashion designer wrote in her caption, referencing her youngest daughter with husband Eric Johnson. “This adorable wonder of a unicorn kiddo illuminates every color in the rainbow…her favorite color…”

She certainly looked like a rainbow unicorn, complete with an elaborate face painting, a sparkly rainbow dress with a purple tulle skirt, worn with a fuzzy pink jacket and colorful cowboy boots. In the first photo, Birdie looks like a little doll smiling next to her parents.

In the next photo, Birdie smiles next to her cute unicorn cake and matching balloons. Slide to three to see a small outfit change — a pink sequined jacket replaces the fuzzy pink jacket, and she looks just as adorable! In this one, you can even see the braided updo complete with flowers in her hair.

Simpson also shared two snaps of the entire family of five. In one, her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew smiles next to Birdie, wearing an all-black hoodie and sweatpants combo with her long blonde hair slicked back in a ponytail. Her 9-year-old son Ace is wearing a t-shirt and shorts and making a silly face for the camera.

Another photo of what looked like Birdie’s birthday morning, which happened on March 19, comes near the end of the carousel. In it, everyone crowds into Birdie’s room (even the dog!), as Simpson holds up a platter of purple, blue, and pink donuts that reads “Happy Bday Birdie.” Everyone is smiling in this sweet and casual photo.  

Simpson also shared more details from the party on her Instagram Story today.

In one shot, Birdie and her friends are painting on canvas and horses, which is both a fun activity and a cool party favor to take home!

She also had plush unicorns for her guests to take home.

Birdie posed in front of a colorful candy bar for the kids.

In one photo, Simpson shared that Birdie’s hairstyle had “sentimental” ties.

“She is wearin’ the decorative hair accessories I wore at her baby shower for a little sentimental touch,” Simpson wrote over a photo of the beautiful hairstyle. How adorable is that?!

The Open Book author also shared more about her relationship with Birdie in her caption. “Birdie magically makes us laugh AT ALL TIMES capturing attention from EVERYONE!” Simpson said. “She is uniquely and effortlessly herself. This little lady celebrates and twirls through her life in tutus with a pure unique understanding in her soul of glitter sparkles.”

Simpson went on, “We love her SO VERY MUCH and she knows it. Birdie is a symphony of STARDUST and born to SHINE. I smiled the entire time writing this because even when she isn’t home, I feel her presence glowing inside of me. Bird puts the HAPPY to the BIRTHDAY.”

