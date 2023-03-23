Kate Hudson Reveals Her Daughter Rani’s Newest Activity & She Has the Cutest Pink Shoes to Wear for It

Kate Hudson’s daughter Rani Rose has a new hobby — and we are 90% sure it’s all about the shoes. The 4-year-old showed off her adorable pink chevron soccer cleats for her mama on Instagram today, and she looks so excited!

“Here we go!!! ⚽️” the Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery star captioned the post.

The first picture, Rani holds up her adorable pink cleats (complete with pink laces, of course!) and smiles at the camera. How could you not with footwear that beautiful? The second shot is just a close-up of the toddler-size shoes, looking squeaky clean still ahead of her first game.

“Gosh .. she is so sweet 💝,” one person commented. Another wrote, “LOOOOOVE 🤍.”

“She’s got great taste, that little cutie pie 🥰,” another wrote.

Rani is definitely the little fashionista, just like her actress mama. She's often featured in Hudson's Instagram, posing in beautiful outfits (and even tiaras!).

In April 2022, she designed her own makeup look with just a little help from her mom.

“Oh Rani Rose 🌹 ☀️,” Hudson wrote on Instagram. “She directed me to create this ‘rainbow face’ and I feel like I delivered! 🌈 Good morning ☀️” She experiments with her hair too, rocking long orange braids for a family picnic. She’s a girly girl, and we love it!

In an interview on the Rachael Ray Show in Sept. 2022, the Almost Famous star revealed that Rani is also learning Japanese. “You know, she’s Japanese American, and so we’ve got her in these really cool lessons, and she loves it,” Hudson said about her daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

She also described Rani as the “lead singer” in their family, which also includes Hudson’s sons Bingham, 11, with ex Matt Bellamy, and Ryder, 19, with ex Chris Robinson. “Rani sees beauty in everything. She dances through the streets, literally,” Hudson said. “She sings so everyone can hear her.”

“My mom [Goldie Hawn] looked at her the other day and was like, ‘I never want her to lose this,’” Hudson added. “Because she really feels life.”

Whether she becomes a mini soccer star or just enjoys the beauty of picking flowers in her new shoes, we know Rani Rose is going to have the best time!

