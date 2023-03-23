Christina Ricci & Melanie Lynskey Talked About the Struggles of Being Working Moms & We Feel Seen

Motherhood is hard, full stop. But being a working mom has its own set of challenges, even for celebrities. Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey, moms and co-stars of Yellowjackets, recently opened up about the struggles they faced with filming and taking care of their kids — and it’s all too familiar for us!

Ricci, who is mom to Freddie, 8, with ex James Heerdegen, and Cleo, 15 months, with husband Mark Hampton, told E! News that filming Yellowjackets season 2, and Wednesday has been “really fun,” but also “hard.”

Christina Ricci's daughter, Cleo, is truly a little fashionista. 😍 https://t.co/EbAMNhPuuE — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 15, 2023

“I’ve been very busy, which is great and also hard with family and children and working all that out with a newborn,” she said. ”But it’s great, it was really good.”

It helps having a supportive husband, which Hampton seems to be. The LA-based hairdresser often posts pictures of their little girl on Instagram, and he teaches his step-son about feminist values alongside Ricci.

In an interview with The Guardian in Dec. 2022, Ricci said, “My husband, Mark, is, I hate to say it because it sounds really obnoxious, a feminist. And Freddie is going to see that, and see his working mother. I think he’ll see women in a much more layered, complicated way, just by having grown up watching his mom do all this stuff.”

But if coordinating your work schedule is hard enough with two working parents, imagine how much more challenging it is when you both work at the same job! Lynskey and her husband Jason Ritter are both appearing on Yellowjackets season 2. The Emmy-winner detailed how challenging that can be to navigate childcare with their 4-year-old daughter. Related story I’ve Been a Stay-at-Home Mom for a Decade, But Now It’s My Time — & I'm Doing Something Big

“I didn’t have any interaction with him, so it was difficult because we had to figure out childcare,” Lynskey told E! News. “I was like, ‘Oh, I get some time off I guess.’ And they said, ‘No, you’ve got to go do all this publicity.’ So then I had to bring my daughter with me cause he was working.”

It’s so complicated! Now imagine if her daughter had gotten sick — it’s even harder to manage childcare and work then. All working moms and dads can relate to the struggle, even if you’re famous!

But overall, Lynskey enjoyed the experience having her family close by. “But he had a great time and I had a wonderful time having my daughter with me,” the Candy star added.

Both Lynskey and Ricci are talented actresses on screen and even bigger role models in real life — both to their kids and working moms everywhere. It’s hard balancing everything, but it’s so worth it.

These iconic TV moms always had the best parenting advice.

