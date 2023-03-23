John Legend Has Some Ideas About Keeping the Romance Alive After Kids — Men, Take Notes!

There is nothing sexier than a man who knows what a woman wants in bed. And once she’s a mom — that starts with taking care of things outside the bedroom. John Legend recently dished on his sex life with wife Chrissy Teigen, and he dropped some seriously wise pearls of wisdom about how he keeps the romance alive after having three kids. Men, write this down.

The “You Deserve It All” singer shares daughters Luna, 6, and Esti, 2 months, and son Miles, 3, with Teigen. He explained the secret to keeping the romance alive on yesterday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which is simply: be romantic.

“You have to find time, you have to still do those romantic gestures and make an effort,” John said on the podcast, per E! News. “I think that’s all important. You can’t take things for granted, especially if you’ve been together for a long time. If you allow yourself to just get in a rut, you gotta go on a date, do some things, do some fun things, make some romantic gestures.”

Yes, sir! It’s not about just physical connection — your tired partner wants to be wooed! Moms want to dress up, be given flowers, do something fun or silly with their boo. Coming home and expecting sex after you’ve both been working and spending hours taking care of the kids is not it.

Another way Legend keeps the romance alive? Taking care of his wife. Read that again, fellas, because that is exactly what women want.

“I take good care of her,” the Grammy winning singer said. “I like to cook for her, even though she’s obviously the one with food credentials that I don’t have…I like to pamper her and make romantic gestures, she probably likes that.” Related story Chrissy Teigen Can’t Stop Kissing Her Babies in New Photos & All Moms Can Relate

Hell, yes, she probably likes that! I’m not one to usually speak for all women, but it would be hard to find a mom who isn’t turned on by someone taking charge of the chores and the kids so she can have the night off. We are swooning over this A+ advice.

Legend has seemed to learn a lot about being a good partner and father over the years. On an appearance on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty in Oct. 2022, he admitted that he was “more selfish” at the beginning of his relationship with Teigen.

“I wasn’t a great partner at the beginning of our relationship. Even though I was very into her and very excited to be with her, I was still selfish,” he said. “I was in my mid 20s — still not ready to fully be the committed partner that I am now.”

He went on to say that after a lot of internal work, he was able to become a more committed spouse. “Once you really figure out that you love someone and you really love so much about them and you really want to make it work with that person, like you have to decide, I’m going to do the things that I need to do to be a good partner in this relationship,” he said.

Now, he can focus more on the lighthearted side of their relationship. In the interview with Call Me Daddy yesterday, Legend shared what his favorite part of the Cravings author is. “Honestly, it’s probably obvious but she makes me laugh all the time,” he said on the podcast. “And I think that it just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh because it just makes every experience—even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humor, it just makes life better.”

His final piece of advice? Lock the doors. “Lock the door if you have kids,” he said. “Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room, so, if we ever wanna have a good time, we gotta lock the door.” Nothing will ruin sexy time like little kids walking in on you, that’s for sure!

