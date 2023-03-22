Kim Kardashian Shares Photos With Lookalike Daughter Chicago — Who Has Already Mastered the Perfect Pout

At just 5 years old, Chicago West could teach a masterclass on the perfect selfie game. The head tilt, the hairstyle, the angles — she even has the perfect pout down pat! Kim Kardashian’s lookalike daughter is an absolute doll in a new series of photos, and we can’t get enough!

“💗,” the SKIMS founder simply captioned a post on Instagram. Chicago hugs her mama and smiles in the first photo, while Kardashian makes a pouty face for the camera. The little girl’s hair is up in two space buns, and she has a choker necklace on and a bright pink zip-up hoodie over a black shirt. Kardashian’s hair is down, and she wears a black top.

In the second photo, Chicago proved that she learned from the best when it comes to posing. She busts out her own practiced pout that looks identical to Kardashian’s, and it’s so cute! From the lip curl to the peace fingers, she is too adorable.

The last photo is a kissy picture, with Chicago leaning in toward her mom with puckered lips while Kardashian makes a similar pose facing the camera. This duo is so alike it’s uncanny.

“Omg your twin for sure,” one person commented. Someone else noted, “Chi is such a doll. Kim 2.0.”

"She's your twin Kimberly fr 🥹🤍," another wrote. "The twins 😍😍," one person commented.

Pink seems to be Chicago’s favorite color right now. Her Hello Kitty-themed birthday party in January featured arches of multi-colored pink balloons, and Chicago wore pink braids in her hair to match her head-to-toe-outfit.

This is just another way she takes after her mama. The Kardashians star posted a throwback picture of herself earlier this week of “1987 KK.” In it, she’s wearing a pink ballet t-shirt, pink socks with ruffles, and pink polka dot bows tied around two braids in her hair. You can definitely see the resemblance between her and Chi!

In addition to Chicago, Kardashian has three other children: North, 9, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. They all seem to be a pretty good mix of their parents, except Chicago, who could be her mama’s twin. Such a cutie!

