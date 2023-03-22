Vera Wang’s Super-Rare Outing With Her 2 Daughters Proves They’re Her Biggest Cheerleaders

Vera Wang was not only honored for her incredible achievements in the arts, but she was honored alongside her daughters cheering her on!

On March 22, the legendary fashion designer shared a super-rare snapshot of herself with her two gorgeous daughters at the White House with the caption, “Sheer joy!!!!!! 🙏😌👏👏👏👏👏🇺🇸.”

In the photos, we see a beaming Wang with both of her daughters Cecilia and Josephine on either side of her, all of which look as stylish and chic as can be in their business attire. Hours prior, she shared another moody snapshot of their awesome girl gang with the caption, “Yesterday… White House bound.”

In the first photo, we see Wang in a loose-fitting, all-black ensemble, along with her daughter Josephine in a chic black suit and pumps and Cecilia in black slacks, a white blazer, and matching black pumps.

Now, you may be wondering, “What’s the occasion? We never see all three of them together on social media!” While this is an ultra-rare photo with all three gals, there’s definitely a reason for it: Wang was being honored by President Joe Biden!

She uploaded a few snapshots of her accepting the National Medal of Arts award, saying, “Words cannot express my feelings upon receiving this incredible honor today, and to be here at the White House with my two daughters, Cecilia and Josephine Becker.”

Wang added, “To President Joe Biden for this special acknowledgment and recognition as a woman, mother, designer, entrepreneur, and Chinese American. Your continued and generous support for all the Arts insures a future for all humankind to be able to express their most creative selves. Thank you for allowing me to be but a small part of the cultural history of this country.”

Wang and her ex-husband Arthur P. Becker adopted two daughters: Cecilia, 32, and Josephine Heloise, 29. Per the Sun, Josephine is a Harvard University graduate, while her older sister Cecilia also graduated from a prestigious university: UPenn. While they accompanied their mom to quite a few A-list events, they kept their lives very private from the public.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Wang said she took on more of a “hippie” approach when it came to raising her two daughters, which was very unlike her own mother. “My mother was extremely controlled, sort of flawless. And I always tend to be a bit more hippie,” she said. “I don’t live through my kids. But I do know what will happen in life, and I just want them well prepared.”

