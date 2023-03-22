Keke Palmer Calls ‘Mommying’ Her ‘Greatest Gig’ as She Takes Baby Leo for a Stroll

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The wind is in her hair, her mom ‘fit is chic and comfy, and her baby is all bundled up — Keke Palmer is absolutely crushing this whole parenting thing! As she takes baby Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, who she shares with boyfriend Darius Jackson, out on a walk, she’s reflecting on her first few weeks of being a mom.

“Took Mookie Mook for a stroll today!!” the Human Resources actress wrote on Instagram. She’s dressed in jeans and tennis shoes with a long tan peacoat to stay warm. Baby Leo is wrapped up in a blanket, looking snug inside his Nuna stroller, as she walks along a bridge near her New York home.

It seems the beautiful water view and fresh air has had her feeling very contemplative, and she gave an update. “Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update,” Palmer continued. “I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all.”

The Nope star went on, “Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life! It’s giving, SUPER SAIYAN.”

Finding a greater purpose in life is one of the greatest joys in being a mom, and it’s so exciting to see Palmer already getting a taste of that. Another thing she’s enjoying about mom life? All the excuses to go shopping!

“Also, loving the new world I get to indulge in now as a mom,” Palmer added. “I have so many things bagged in my Amazon cart, haven’t quite pulled the place the order button, but it feels good just adding it to the cart. You know, fake shopping hahaha. Mom ‘stuff’ is a big business, who knew.😝😅❤️🙏🏾🔥😘🤦🏾‍♀️” So true, girl! Plus, what else are you going to do during those middle-of-the-night feeding sessions?

Baby Leo was born on Feb. 27. Palmer shared his first pictures on Instagram a couple days later, writing in part, “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Since then, she’s mastered a newborn swaddle and the simple joys of going for walks. She seems so carefree in her mom mode, we love it!

