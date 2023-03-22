Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable New Photo of Grace Warrior Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday — & You’re Invited to Her Party!

Oh my goodness, Bindi Irwin’s latest photo of her daughter Grace Warrior is unbelievably cute. The little girl turns 2 years old (!!) on Saturday, and Bindi is gifting the world with a sweet new photo of her little girl — and an invite to her birthday party!

“Our beautiful Grace Warrior is turning two,” the Australia Zoo conservationist wrote on Instagram. “We’re sharing the birthday celebrations with you, @AustraliaZoo Sat, March 25.”

Eek! BRB, booking last-minute tickets to Australia because how awesome would that be? The party (which is free for kids 14 and under) includes a live performance from Bluey and Bingo, a Safari Challenge Obstacle Course, free cupcakes, pot planting and clay workshops, and more. What a fun day for a bright and shining little girl!

But even if you can’t make it out to Australia this weekend, you can still stay up-to-date on Grace from her mom’s Instagram. Starting with this adorable picture of the toddler. Grace looks like her mama’s mini-me with her long brown hair and big bright eyes. She’s wearing a light blue dress dotted in a bird pattern as she sits next to a white birthday cake outside. A little hedgehog and bear are photoshopped in next to the little wildlife explorer, resulting in one of the cutest pictures we’ve ever seen. This one deserves a spot on the fridge, for sure!

People were commenting on how much Grace looks like Bindi in this new photo. “What a beauty. Those Irwin genes are so strong. 🥰” one person wrote.

Another said, "Omg she has your exact face!!!!❤️"

“She is a mini youuuuu❤️❤️❤️,” someone else commented.

When Grace turned 1 last year, she had little turtles and hedgehogs at her birthday party. “Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior,” Bindi wrote on Instagram in March 2022.

“One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person. Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely. ❤️”

Grace was still such a baby at her first birthday, and you can really see how much she’s grown over the last year. We can’t wait to see more pictures from her birthday party this weekend!

