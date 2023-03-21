Madonna’s Ultra-Rare Glimpse Into Her Top 5 ‘House Rules’ Shows What Kind of a Mom She Is

Madonna just revealed her house rules, and they’re simpler than you think. On March 19, the Sex author shared a snapshot of herself on her Instagram story holding a board titled “House Rules.” See the photo below:

In the photo, we get a rare glimpse into Madonna’s household. The board she’s holding reads: “1. Smile, 2. Be Happy, 3. Listen to others, 4. Speak Kindness, 5. Be Happy with what you have.”

Madonna has been open about her parenting struggles in the past, from balancing her fame with keeping their kids’ lives normal and how to handle the dreaded phone debate. But it’s nice to see a glimpse of what rules she uses to run her household.

Madonna has six children in total. She welcomed her eldest daughter Lourdes, 26, with Carlos Leon back in 1996. Then in 2000, she welcomed her son Rocco, 22, with her ex-husband John Ritchie. Madonna then adopted a son named David, 17, along with her three youngest daughters Chifundo “Mercy” James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.

In early 2023, the Four Rooms star revealed for Vanity Fair’s “Icon Issue” that motherhood “has been the most difficult, the hardest battle.” She added, “Today I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job. Whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. No one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

