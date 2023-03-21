Tom Brady Shut Down All Un-Retiring Rumors by Announcing His Family-Oriented Next Step

There has been much speculation about what the legendary football player Tom Brady will do after his second-time, official retirement. Many believed it would be temporary and that he would step back into football like last time. Just as many believed he would go into the entertainment world, specifically with stand-up comedy, but it seems he’s all about being a family man through and through.

The 80s for Brady star recently spoke to People at his “unofficial retirement party,” in Miami, Florida (which was hosted by his NFT company Autograph!) He said both how his children are the most important thing to him, and how his three kiddos are his main priority going into this new chapter of his life. “There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children,” he said. “They have watched enough of their dad’s games, and it’s time for me to watch their games.”

Now, he’s also previously told People that his three children are the “biggest blessing” in his life, saying, “Man, your kids teach you so much. You get to learn through new experiences with them, and they’re the biggest blessing of my life.”

Requesting @TomBrady's daughter be his official social media manager after this purr-fect post. 🐱 https://t.co/aC81K6jDPi — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 1, 2023

So for those that don’t know, Brady has three children in total. His eldest is his son John “Jack” Edward, 15, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan. He also shares two children with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen: a son named Benjamin Rein, 13, and a daughter named Vivian Lake, 10.

