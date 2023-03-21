Ashlee Simpson’s Rare Campaign With Her Model Daughter Jagger Is Making Us See Double

Ashlee Simpson just surprised the world with another collection collab, but this time, she got a very familiar face to debut it with!

On March 20, the brand Smash + Tess shared a series of snapshots from their new collaboration with Simpson called the “Pieces of Me Collection,” that’s set to be released on March 28. While we seriously adore all the gorgeous clothes, we love the grooviest pic in the bunch: the one with Simpson and her daughter Jagger twinning in the “Far Out Overalls.”

See the photo below:

Smash + Tess.

Simpson and her daughter Jagger have twinned quite a bit in the past, but this campaign is seriously making us see double with one of the coolest mother-daughter duos in Hollywood! Plus, we love seeing Jagger live out her supermodel dreams alongside her superstar mama!

Now, Jagger actually already made her modeling debut back in Aug 2022 for the brand Fear of God (and Simpson was the proudest mama in the world!) Whether this is something she likes to do for fun with her mama close by or a serious career option down the line, we just love to see this duo living their best lives!

Simpson has three children in total. She first gave birth to her eldest son Bronx, 14, with her ex-husband Pete Wentz in November 2008, but she and Wentz split up in 2011. Then, Simpson started dating her now-husband Evan Ross in 2013, getting married a year later in August 2014. The two have welcomed two children: Jagger, 7, and Ziggy Blu, 2.

Back in 2020, before the Ashlee + Evan stars welcomed Ziggy Blu into the world, they did a rare interview where they divulged what Simpson and Jagger love to do together to People. Simpson said, “We dance, watch movies, we have matching pajamas. Yeah, that’s my little, fun fashionista and with her, she’s my girlfriend. We giggle, we play, and she’s so into it!”