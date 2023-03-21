Keira Knightley Reveals the Unexpected Thing Her ‘Fantastically Strange’ Daughters Need in Their Household

Despite being one of the most beloved stars of the 21st century, Keira Knightley is a bit of an enigma. In an age where nearly every star has at least one (or five) social media platforms, Knightley evades it all to keep her family of four off the radar. While we adore and respect this, we do love when the mother of two reveals some super-rare insight into family life with her daughters. And recently, she gave fans all the details on the unexpected things her daughters need in their household!

In a recent interview for Vogue for her new true crime film Boston Strangler, Knightley revealed multiple rare insights into how she parents her two daughters, Edie, 7, and Delilah, 2. Here’s the kicker: the Nutcracker star is not at all what kind of parent she thought she’d be, and her “fantastically strange” girls need structure.

Keira Knightley hopes her children march to the beat of their own drums and embrace their individuality. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/2qYoPenVVN — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 23, 2022

“I’m not naturally a structured person, but my kids find structure really helpful,” the Pride & Prejudice star said. “We’re quite a timetabled house, which is literally the opposite of my entire personality.”

She added, “I am exactly not how I imagined myself to be as a mum. I thought I’d be a hell of a lot more hippy than I am. And I’m actually not hippy at all.”

As we said, the Oscar-nominated star shares two children with her husband of nearly 10 years, James Righton. They first welcomed Edie in May 2015, and fast-forward to Oct 2019, they welcomed their second daughter Delilah.

