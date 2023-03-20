Kate Middleton Is Reportedly Feeling ‘Bittersweet Emotions’ About Prince Louis Growing Up

Seasons change, the air shifts, and babies keep growing. It’s the circle of life, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt! Kate Middleton is reportedly feeling the pain of her youngest child, Prince Louis, 4, getting older, and we all understand the struggle.

Yesterday, the Princess of Wales shared a sweet photo of herself and her kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, who she shares with husband Prince William, for U.K. Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours ❤️,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and the kids in a tree, taken by Matt Porteous.

But the second picture is where you can really tell Princess Kate is in her feelings. In this one, she cradles her toddler like a baby, holding him in her arms and gazing down at him with a look of pure love. Body language expert Judi James told FEMAIL that this pose captures her “emotional” side.

“This pose shows Kate fully back in ‘mum’ role again, cradling Louis in her arms and looking down with a warm, loving and caring smile that seems to encapsulate the emotional side of being a mother,” James said, per Daily Mail.

She went on, “Louis was always the child she tended to carry around the most when he was a baby. Although she clearly cherishes the way he is growing up to be confident, spontaneous and playful, this pose suggests there is also some bittersweet emotions about losing that constant mother/baby contact.”

“If he is going to be her last child, these feelings of sadness mixed with love could be magnified for her, too,” she added. Related story Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Reportedly In an ‘Argument’ With King Charles III Over This One Aspect of the Coronation

We can relate! It seems like just yesterday Prince Louis was born, and now he’s already a fully grown 4-year-old with a rambunctious personality. He’s definitely not a baby anymore, and that is so hard!

It seems like Middleton has been reminiscing on the past a lot lately. Back in October 2022, Princess Kate visited Royal Surrey County Hospital, where she got to hold newborns and remember the baby days. “I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he’s a big boy now,” Princess Kate said, per Daily Mail.“It just feels like yesterday.”

This isn’t the first time she’s remarked on Louis growing up. She shared nearly the same sentiment in July 2022. After spotting a newborn in a stroller, she said, per PEOPLE, “I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now.”

It’s heart-breaking seeing your last baby grow up! Poor Kate — we know she’s looking at old photos and videos of her kids after they go to bed, just like we do. But who knows? Maybe the Prince and Princess will go for baby number four one day. Until then, she can keep on cradling Prince Louis. He’ll always be her baby!

