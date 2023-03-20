Heather Rae El Moussa Opens Up About Baby Tristan’s Bath Time, Prompting Insightful Tips from Moms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bath time is the best of times, and it’s the worst of times — it all depends on your baby’s mood. Will you get a sweet bonding experience with your little one? Or a heart-racing rush to get a wriggly, screaming newborn clean as fast as possible? There’s only one way to find out! Heather Rae El Moussa opened up about her experience with bath time with her newborn baby Tristan, and we love seeing the way moms came through to support her.

“Mommy & daddy loving every moment with our baby 🐻,” the Flipping El Moussas star wrote on Instagram last night. She also shared photos of her and husband Tarek El Moussa giving Tristan a bath.

Heather Rae went on, “Tristan is still not sure if he likes bath time but he loves being snuggled up in his cozy robes… just like mama 🤍.”

In the first photo, Heather Rae leans forward to kiss baby Tristan on the head as he gets clean in an infant bath tub. He has a wet washcloth over his chest to keep him warm while he’s getting scrubbed up.

In the next photo, Heather Rae and Tarek work together to bathe their little one, who looks stiff as he’s clutching the washcloth. You can’t see his face in the picture, but it wouldn’t be hard to imagine that he is not happy.

Baby Tristan is all wrapped up in a snuggly gray towel in the last photo, getting kisses from mama. He seems much more content at the end, that’s for sure!

Unless she wants to forego baths a la Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Heather Rae might have a long few months ahead of her if her baby doesn’t like bath time. Surprisingly though, many parents offered helpful hacks to make the whole experience go a little smoother.

“A little hack I used to do … I would steam up the bathroom prior to bathing my kids,” one person wrote. “They both seemed to enjoy bath time so much more when I did that. Try adding a little more water to his bath that might help him enjoy it a little more. 😍”

Another wrote, “They like the sound of water pouring so if going to bathe in a tub put a tap on next to it running calms them down. I just bathed in the sink till older then switched to bath.”

“Submerge him in the bath more!” one person said. “He’s probably a little cold and that’s why he’s not loving it as much.” Also, if you have the Frida Baby 4-in-1 Grow-With-Me Bath Tub: “you can put the flap down, those are for the leg holes when he’s a bit bigger. Let the water submerge his belly and I bet he’ll like it more! ♥️”

Someone else noted, “We switched to the smallest bathroom and put a space heater on the floor to keep the room super toasty and he loved it after that!” They went on, “Instead of one wash cloth we do the full towel around her that’s wet with the warm water so she doesn’t slip and she’s fully covered wherever I’m not washing!”

Another idea? “Get in the shower with him they love it,” someone else wrote.

Sometimes, a little trial and error is all it takes to figure out what your baby likes. And if nothing works, take heart, Heather: babies change so often, he’ll probably just decide he likes baths one day and that’ll be that!

